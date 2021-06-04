Ukraine reports 2,266 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 2,266 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,211,683, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Telegram.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 2,266 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 have been recorded in Ukraine as of June 4, 2021. Among them are 82 children and 20 health workers," the report reads.

According to the report, 95 COVID-related deaths, 963 hospitalizations and 8,291 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on June 3.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,211,683 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,080,382 have recovered and 51,054 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (566), Zaporizhia region (230), Dnipropetrovsk region (156), Kyiv region (145), and Rivne region (105).

Some 2,581 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on June 2.