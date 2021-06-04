Four countries ready to allow entry for Ukrainians with COVID-19 passports on paper - Kuleba

Hungary, Moldova, Georgia and Turkey are ready to allow entry for Ukrainian citizens who have COVID-19 vaccine passports in paper form, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

He said this live on the 1+1 television channel on Friday, June 4.

Kuleba noted that the government last year approved a vaccination certificate in paper form that meets international standards. In addition, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ukrainian Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Digital Transformation are in dialogue with the relevant EU bodies to ensure that the future Ukrainian digital certificate meets European requirements.

"The [Ukrainian] digital COVID certificate will be synchronized with the EU certificate from July. But we do not want to wait until July, so I started working with some neighboring countries on the recognition of certificates in paper form. We have now reached an agreement with Hungary. Moldova, Georgia and Turkey are also ready to conclude such an agreement. But this is a certain process of document circulation," Kuleba said.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced earlier that from July 1, Ukraine plans to introduce electronic COVID-19 vaccine certificates. The certificate will be in digital and paper form, and it will be added to the Diia mobile app.