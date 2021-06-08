Two ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, June 7, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine twice.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy fired tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and automatic mounted grenade launchers at Ukrainian positions near Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); 82mm mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, automatic mounted and hand-held antitank grenade launchers, and heavy machine guns – outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Ukrainian defenders fired back in response to the enemy shelling.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported.

As of 7 am on June 8, two ceasefire violations were reported.

Ukrainian military continue to control the situation in the JFO area.