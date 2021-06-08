Ukraine reports 1,602 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 1,602 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,216,654, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 1,602 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 have been recorded in Ukraine as of June 8, 2021. Among them are 95 children and 94 health workers," the report reads.

According to the report, 118 COVID-related deaths, 483 hospitalizations, and 6,751 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on June 7.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,216,654 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,101,722 have recovered and 51,333 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (700), Zaporizhia region (92), Kyiv region (79), Donetsk region (73), and Kharkiv region (66).