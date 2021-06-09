Invaders violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine six times

Over the past day, June 8, six ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the Russian-occupation troops opened fire from tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and heavy machine guns near Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk); grenade machine guns and small arms – outside Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, grenade machine guns, and heavy machine guns – near Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

As of 07:00 on June 9, one ceasefire violation was recorded. Russian occupiers shelled positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, using small arms.

Ukrainian service members fired back. No casualties were reported.