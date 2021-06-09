Invaders violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine six times
Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.
"In particular, the Russian-occupation troops opened fire from tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and heavy machine guns near Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk); grenade machine guns and small arms – outside Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, grenade machine guns, and heavy machine guns – near Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.
As of 07:00 on June 9, one ceasefire violation was recorded. Russian occupiers shelled positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, using small arms.
Ukrainian service members fired back. No casualties were reported.