Six ceasefire violations recorded in JFO area

Over the past day, June 15, six ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation troops were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy opened fire from tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and heavy machine guns near Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk); anti-tank missile system – outside Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); grenade machine guns and small arms – in the area of Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk) and Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); small arms – near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In addition, an enemy Orlan-10-class UAV was seen to fly crossing the line of contact in Luhansk region. The drone was timely suppressed with radio-electronic warfare equipment.

Ukrainian troops fired back in response to the enemy shelling.

As of 07:00 on June 16, two ceasefire violations were recorded.

There are no combat losses among the Ukrainian military due to enemy shelling.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the occupiers.

Ukrainian service members continue to control the situation in the JFO area and adhere to the ceasefire regime, the Headquarters reports.