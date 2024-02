A Ukrainian soldier, a native of the town of Rava-Ruska in Lviv region, was killed in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in Donbas on June 16.

"Today, a citizen of Rava-Ruska, Galukha Roman Andriyovych, born in 1997, has been killed in the JFO zone. We express sincere condolences to the mother, sisters and loved ones.

