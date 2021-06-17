Ten ceasefire violations recorded in JFO area. Ukrainian soldier wounded

Over the past day, June 16, ten ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation troops were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy opened fire from grenade machine guns and hand-held antitank grenade launchers near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – outside Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk), Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol), and Novoselivka (16km west of Luhansk); grenade machine guns, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, small arms – near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; weapons on BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles and hand-held antitank grenade launchers – outside Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk); grenade machine guns, hand-held antitank grenade launchers, and heavy machine guns – in the area of Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms – near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

A Joint Forces member received a shrapnel wound in the enemy shelling.

As of 07:00 on June 17, one ceasefire violation was recorded. Ukrainian positions near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk) came under 120mm mortar fire.

Ukrainian troops fired back in response to the enemy shelling.

See more: Ukrainian serviceman killed in JFO zone. PHOTOS

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the occupiers.