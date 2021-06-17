Kyiv records 251 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 251 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

Among people who have fallen ill are 144 women aged 18-84 years, 92 men aged 21-87 years, 7 girls aged 7-15, and 8 boys aged 2-15 years, Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page.

Three lethal cases from COVID-19 have been reported over the past day (5,165 in total).

At the same time, 1,223 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 202,023 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 1,188 new COVID-19 cases on June 16.