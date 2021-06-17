News

Ukraine lifts quarantine restrictions on entry from India

1 07718
Ukraine lifts quarantine restrictions on entry from India
Ukraine has canceled special restrictions on entry into the country from India, introduced on May 2 this year due to the widespread of COVID-19 in this country.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Ukraine has canceled special restrictions on entry into the country from India, introduced on May 2 this year due to the widespread of COVID-19 in this country.

Read more: Health Ministry suggests extending, relaxing quarantine for whole summer

Resolution No. 611 dated June 16 was published in the Uryadovy Kurier newspaper on June 17.

Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews 

TOP news

all news