Ukraine not to abandon Minsk Agreements – Danilov

Ukraine will not abandon the Minsk Agreements, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We do not denounce them [the Minsk Agreements]. We need to work with the Minsk Agreements. There are no others. But you need to understand that to implement them as they are [...] [impossible]. With the presence of Russian tanks, generals and officers on our Ukrainian territory, holding elections is nonsense, it is impossible," Danilov said on the air of the Right to Power (Pravo na Vladu) program on the 1+1 TV channel on Thursday.

He noted that Ukraine is in favor of ending the war and starting negotiations.

"To avoid killing our guys. We are in favor of sitting down and negotiating," the NSDC secretary said.