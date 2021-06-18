Invaders violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine nine times

Over the past day, June 17, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine nine times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the Russian occupation forces fired 120mm mortars and easel antitank grenade launchers at Ukrainian positions near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns – outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); 122mm artillery, 120mm mortars, automatic mounted antitank grenade launchers – in the suburbs of Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; small arms – near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); automatic easel grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Zolote," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As a result of the enemy shelling, one serviceman of the Joint Forces received a bullet wound. The defender was promptly given first aid and evacuated to a medical facility. The condition of the wounded is of medium severity.

Ukrainian defenders fired back in response to the enemy shelling.

As of 7 a.m. on June 18, one ceasefire violation was recorded. Russian occupiers shelled positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Zolote, using hand-held antitank grenade launchers. No casualties were reported.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about the violations committed by the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian military continue to control the situation in the JFO area.