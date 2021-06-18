COVID-19 in Ukraine: 967 new cases, 50 new deaths, 57,970 new vaccinations

Ukraine has registered 967 new cases of COVID-19 as of 9 a.m. on June 18. The total number of cases in the country since the start of the pandemic is over 2.2 million.

As reported by Censor.NET.

In the past 24 hours, 2,312 COVID-19 patients have recovered and 50 have died.

Since the start of the pandemic, 51,952 people have died in Ukraine and over 2.1 million people have recovered from the disease.

The largest numbers of new cases have been recorded in the city of Kyiv (207), Kharkiv Oblast (68), Donetsk Oblast (61), Kyiv Oblast (54) and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (50) .

Ukrainian laboratories have carried out 25,888 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and 9,342 antibody tests in the past 24 hours. Over 10.6 million PCR tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Kyiv records 251 new coronavirus cases

In the past 24 hours, 585 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.