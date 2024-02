President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has signed a decree raising the minimum wage for medical personnel.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"At least UAH 13,500 for paramedical personnel and at least UAH 20,000 for doctors," Zelensky said during a speech on the Medical Worker Day, which was broadcast by the President's Office on Facebook.

