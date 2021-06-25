Occupiers launch 14 attacks on Ukrainian troops in JFO area

Over the past day, 14 ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation troops were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy opened fire from 82mm mortars near Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk) and Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars – outside Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk), Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk), and Shumy (41km north of Donetsk); MT-12 Rapira 100mm antitank gun – in the area of Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk); grenade machine guns, small arms, and under-barrel grenade launchers – near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; 120mm mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, and small arms – near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers, under-barrel grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the area of Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk), the enemy delivered POM-2 mines.

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in shelling over the past day.

As of 07:00 on June 25, three ceasefire violations were recorded.

Ukrainian service members fired back in response to the enemy shelling.

As the JFO Headquarters informs, Ukrainian troops control situation in the JFO area.