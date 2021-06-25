Razumkov Not To Resign

Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Dmytro Razumkov is not going to resign.

"I don’t read Podoliak, firstly, secondly, I’m not going to resign, so I don’t plan to spread such rumors either, I didn’t do it and I won’t do it," Razumkov said.

This is how he responded to a journalist's request to comment on the information that alleged he himself is spreading rumors about his resignation, as previously said the adviser to the head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podoliak.

"I don't have time. I try not to read some of my colleagues, because there is more talk than work," he added.

Razumkov noted that he has no conflict with Podoliak.

He said that he likes his job and he will do it until the time "as long as the Ukrainian people allow."