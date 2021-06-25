Kuleba: We will talk with ambassadors of Germany, France to understand how their proposal on Russia relates to sanctions policy, role of Normandy format mediators

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will discuss with the ambassadors of France and Germany the situation around the initiative of Paris and Berlin to resume Russia-EU summits.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Today we will talk with the ambassadors of Germany and France. And we want to better understand what intentions Berlin and Paris are pursuing and how this relates to the sanctions policy against Russia and their role as mediators in the Normandy format," Kuleba said in a video message posted on Facebook on Friday.

The minister said that the Ukrainian diplomats began work as soon as they found out about the proposal.

"I quickly coordinated my position with President Volodymyr Zelensky, received the green light from him, and began to work substantively so that at the start of the summit [...] firstly, the maximum number of European Union countries and officials of the European Commission – knew Ukraine's position – categorically against this amendment [on the resumption of Russia-EU summits], and secondly – had sufficient arguments to repel this German-French proposal," he said.

As reported, Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron put forward a proposal to consider the possibility of organizing an EU summit at the level of heads of state and government with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Read more: Kuleba expresses concern over possible resumption of EU-Russia summits

Earlier, Merkel also said that the EU needs to achieve a direct dialogue with the leadership of the Russian Federation, but at the same time develop a unified approach to "provocations" by Moscow. It is also necessary to learn how to resist Russia's "hybrid attack," she said.

The leaders of the European Union countries at the summit in Brussels rejected this initiative. The proposal was excluded from the EU summit final communiqué after long discussions, according to two European diplomats with insight into the situation.

As noted by another diplomat, some eastern European countries during the discussion stated that they were ready to veto this document.