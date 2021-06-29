Two ceasefire violations recorded in JFO area. Ukrainian soldier wounded

Over the past day, two ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation troops were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine. One Ukrainian serviceman was wounded.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy opened fire from grenade machine guns, under-barrel grenade launchers, and small arms near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; small arms – outside Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in shelling over the past day.

As of 07:00 on June 29, one ceasefire violation was recorded. Invaders fired 120mm mortars near Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk).