Ukrainian killed in fire on board MSC MESSINA in Indian Ocean – MFA

As a result of a fire on board MSC MESSINA in the Indian Ocean, a citizen of Ukraine died, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

"On behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian Embassies in India and Singapore promptly clarified the situation on the MSC MESSINA vessel. It became known that on June 25, at a distance of 425 nautical miles from Port Blair on the Andaman Islands in the Indian Ocean, a fire broke out in the engine room of the MSC MESSINA container vessel, as a result of which a citizen of Ukraine born in 2001 died," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

According to him, the vessel with 28 crew members on board, including 26 Ukrainian citizens, was heading from Colombo (Sri Lanka) to Singapore.

"The fire was extinguished by the crew and with the help of several vessels located in the area of ​​the incident. Other sailors were not injured as a result of this incident. Their condition is satisfactory," the spokesperson said.

He said MSC MESSINA is currently being towed to Singapore. Estimated arrival date until July 4.

"The body of the deceased Ukrainian sailor has already been delivered to Singapore. Preparations for his repatriation have started. The case is under the special control of the Ukrainian Embassy in Singapore," Nikolenko said.