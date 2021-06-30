Four ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, four ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy opened fire from 120mm mortars near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk) and Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk); grenade machine guns and heavy machine guns – outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In Luhansk region, the enemy Orlan-10-class UAV overflew the line of contact. The drone was timely suppressed with radio-electronic warfare equipment.

Ukrainian soldiers opened fire in response to the enemy shelling.

As of 7 a.m. on June 30, three ceasefire violations were recorded. Invaders used hand-held antitank grenade launchers near Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – outside Novoselivka (16km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars – in the area of Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk).

No combat casualties among Joint Forces personnel were reported.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC promptly responded to violations through the OSCE SMM, using the coordination mechanism.

The situation in the Joint Forces Operation area is completely controlled by the Ukrainian military, the JFO Headquarters reports.