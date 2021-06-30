Ukraine reports 633 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 633 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,235,096, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 633 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 31 children and 19 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on June 29, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 40 COVID-related deaths, 360 hospitalizations and 2,294 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on June 29.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,235,096 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,166,668 have recovered and 52,340 have died.

Read more: Ukraine reports 876 new coronavirus cases

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (225), Donetsk region (48), Kharkiv region (34), Luhansk region (32), and Lviv region (30).

Some 182 new coronavirus cases were registered in Ukraine on June 28