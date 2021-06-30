IMF Appoints Stepanyan As Resident Representative In Ukraine Instead Of Ljungman

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appointed Vahram Stepanyan as Resident Representative in Ukraine instead of Goesta Ljungman.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The IMF has said this in a statement.

According to the IMF Resident Representative Office in Ukraine, Stepanyan took up his official duties on June 28.

Goesta Ljungman returns to IMF headquarters after four years as IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine.

Read more: IMF begins reviewing tax amnesty law for money laundering safeguards – IMF spokesman

Changing resident representatives is a well-established practice for rotating IMF staff.

Stepanyan is a citizen of Armenia and has been with the IMF since 2008.