Ukraine may sign Common Aviation Area agreement with EU in autumn

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal hopes that the Common Aviation Area agreement with Ukraine will be signed this autumn.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I hope that we will be able to sign the agreement on Common Aviation Area with the EU this autumn. Such an agreement means that Ukrainian carriers will get expanded access to the EU market and European companies will enter Ukraine instead. The competition will help reduce prices," Shmyhal said at the Cabinet’s meeting on June 30.

He added that the Council of the European Union had previously agreed to conclude the aviation agreement with Ukraine. This is one of the five "visa-free regimes" that Ukraine plans to sign with the EU in the coming years.

"Aviation visa-free regime goes along with our industrial, customs, digital, and energy visa-free regimes," he said.

Shmyhal stressed that the Government had a clear roadmap for European integration and was systematically implementing it not only to join the EU one day but also to change the country for the better.

On June 28, the Council of EU greenlighted signing the Common Aviation Area agreements with Ukraine, Armenia, Tunisia, and Qatar.

Read more: Ukraine, World Bank sign agreement for USD 350M – Shmyhal

The European Common Aviation Area is a bilateral agreement between the EU and third countries that establishes common safety standards and liberalizes market relations in the field of aviation, allowing for more efficient and safer use of airspace.