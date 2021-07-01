Ukraine reports 705 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 705 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,235,801, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 705 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 28 children and 18 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on June 30, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 51 COVID-related deaths, 464 hospitalizations and 1,719 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on June 30.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,235,801 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,168,387 have recovered and 52,391 have died.

Read more: Ukraine reports 633 new coronavirus cases

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (231), Kyiv region (56), Kharkiv region (41), Odesa region (41), and Dnipropetrovsk region (31).

Some 633 new coronavirus cases were registered in Ukraine on June 29.