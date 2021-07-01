Zelenskyi: Value integration into European, Euro-Atlantic communities is Ukraine's historic choice

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine said that value integration into the European and Euro-Atlantic communities is Ukraine's historic choice.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Ukraine, like any sovereign state, independently chooses how to ensure the realization of its own national interests. Especially from the point of view of security. This is beyond doubt," he said.

Commenting on the words of the Russian president about "the exploration of Ukraine by foreign contingents", Zelenskyi called them "an obsession."

"Objectively speaking, all the formats of exercises that are taking place with the participation of our partners have been worked out not today or yesterday. For example, the Sea Breeze exercises have been held since 1997. Can you use the term 'military exploration' for this? This would be strange. Because this is about the historical choice of Ukraine," the president said.

"But I will repeat once again: the key is the subjectiveness of the state, and Ukraine is definitely a subject of global politics, distinguished by a clear understanding of its interests, needs and an active position in upholding these interests," he said.

Read more: Putin Not Against Meeting With Zelenskyi, But Does Not Understand What They Can Discuss

Answering the question "why, in his opinion, does the topic of NATO constantly evoke a harsh reaction from official Moscow?" the president said that "it's like constantly talking about an outdated fear from childhood that someone terrible will come out of the closet at night and scare you."

"But there is nobody in the closet. It's just a closet," he said.