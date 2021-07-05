Kuleba on Ukraine's membership in NATO: 'It's a matter of time and price that we'll pay'

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said he is sure that Ukraine will become a member of NATO and it is a matter of time and the price that the country will pay.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Ukraine will be a member of NATO. It is a matter of time and the price that we'll pay. And while we are not members of a big Alliance, we must surround ourselves with alliances with friendly states," Kuleba said.

He said that Ukraine had developed military cooperation with the United States, Britain, Turkey and other countries, and it had also joined NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Program.

"Ukraine has no security guarantees from other countries, and a number of important countries in the world for purely political reasons do not sell us weapons that can strengthen our defense. This is a harsh reality," he said.

Kuleba also noted that the Quadriga of Ukraine and Turkey, the Associated Trio of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova, and the Lublin Triangle of Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania had been created over the past one-and-a-half years.