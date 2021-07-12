Eight ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, July 11, eight ceasefire violations by Russian-occupation troops were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy fired grenade machine guns and hand-held antitank grenade launchers near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – in the area of Novoselivka (16km west of Luhansk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – outside New York (35km north of Donetsk); 82mm mortars and grenade machine guns – in the area of Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and under-barrel grenade launchers – near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In addition, the enemy UAVs were seen to cross the line of contact twice in the JFO area.

Ukrainian troops sustained no losses.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC informed the OSCE SMM about the actions of the Russian-occupation troops, using the established coordination mechanism.

As of 07:00, July 12, no ceasefire violations were recorded. No casualties have been reported.