OSCE recorded 451 ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine over weekend

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) recorded 168 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and 283 in Luhansk region between the evenings of 6 and 8 August, according to an OSCE SMM report.

"In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 6 and 8 August, the SMM recorded 168 ceasefire violations, including 63 undetermined explosions," the report reads.

The majority of ceasefire violations occurred in areas south-west of Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk) on the evening of 7 August, inside the disengagement area near Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk) on the nights of 6-7 and 7-8 August, in areas north of Shyrokyne (government-controlled, 100km south of Donetsk) on the evenings of 6 and 7 August, and in areas north-east of the Oktiabr mine (non-government-controlled, 9km north-west of Donetsk city centre) on the evening of 7 August.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 283 ceasefire violations, including 71 undetermined explosions.

All ceasefire violations occurred in areas near the disengagement area near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk).

Following agreement reached at the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on 22 July 2020 regarding additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire, from 00:01 on 27 July 2020 until the end of the reporting period, the SMM has recorded at least 48,749 ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions (including 13,975 explosions, 9,316 projectiles in flight, 265 muzzle flashes, 188 illumination flares and at least 25,005 bursts and shots).