We see continued aggressive actions against Ukraine in Black, Azov Seas – U.S. Secretary of State Blinken

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States is observing the ongoing aggressive actions by Russia against Ukraine in the Black and Azov Seas, as well as in the Kerch Strait.

As reported by Censor.NET.

He made the relevant statement during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on maritime security.

"In the Black Sea, the Kerch Strait, the Sea of Azov, we see continued aggressive actions against Ukraine with dangerous incursions on the sea and in the air and the harassment of vessels, which are disrupting commerce and energy access," the U.S Department of State press service said, citing Blinken.

The head of U.S. diplomacy said the United States supports the integrity of Ukraine and once again stressed that Crimea is Ukraine.

"We reaffirm our support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, extending to its territorial waters. Crimea is Ukraine," Blinken said.