Russia-occupation forces fire at positions of Armed Forces in Donbas, three Ukrainian soldiers wounded – task force

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas on Tuesday, August 10, fired at the positions of the Ukrainian army, as a result of which three servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received shrapnel wounds, the press center of the Skhid (East) task force said.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Facebook.

"Today, on August 10, the Russian armed formations once again violated the ceasefire and fired at the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the area of responsibility of the Skhid task force.

It notes that after providing first aid, the wounded soldier were transported to a hospital.

"The state of health of one soldier is grave, two are satisfactory," the task force said.

They said the actions of the Russian armed formations were reported to the OSCE representatives through the Ukrainian side of Joint Centre for Control and Coordination.