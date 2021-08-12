President appoints acting chairman of Kharkiv Regional State Administration

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed Oleksandr Skakun as acting chairman of Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The corresponding decree No. 356/2021 of August 11 was published on the website of the head of state.

"To appoint temporarily Oleksandr Skakun as chairman of Kharkiv Regional State Administration," the document says.

By Decree No. 355/2021, the president dismissed Aina Tymchuk from the post of chairman of Kharkiv Regional State Administration "in accordance with her letter of resignation."