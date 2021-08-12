Zelenskyi appoints three ambassadors

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has signed decrees appointing three ambassadors of Ukraine.

The relevant decrees Nos. 352/2021-354/2021 of August 11 were published on the president's website.

In accordance with decree No. 352/2021, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Swiss Confederation Artem Rybchenko was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Principality of Liechtenstein concurrently.

According to decree No. 353/2021, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Italian Republic Yaroslav Melnyk was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of San Marino concurrently.

In accordance with decree No. 354/2021, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Spain Serhii Pohoreltsev was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Principality of Andorra concurrently.