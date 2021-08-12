Ukrainian soldier wounded amid eight ceasefire violations by Donbas invaders Aug 11

On Tuesday, August 11, the occupiers eight times opened fire on the Ukraine Armed Forces’ defense positions.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past 24 hours, on August 11, in the Joint Forces Operation zone, Russia’s armed groups violated the ceasefire eight times," the statement says.

Near Novomykhailivka and Novoselivka Druha, Russian invaders fired at Ukrainian positions using 122mm artillery, as well as shelled the said settlements.

As a result of the shelling of Novomykhailivka, the farm premises and the power line were damaged, which led to a blackout in Taramchuk, Slavne, Solodke, and Novomykhailivka. Also, the settlement of Novomykhailivka was left without water supply.

In Novoselivka Druha, a local resident, born in 1935, was killed in the shelling, while civilian households were damaged.

Near Luhanske, Russian occupiers employed heavy anti-tank automatic grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns.

In the direction of Myronivske, the enemy used heavy anti-tank grenade launchers and MANPADs, as well as large-caliber machine guns.

In the area of ​​the village of Pisky, the enemy fired at Ukrainian positions their heavy anti-tank grenade launchers, MANPADs, large-caliber machine guns, and small arms.

An Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle was spotted crossing over the demarcation line along the border of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.