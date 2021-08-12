Ukraine reports 1,247 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 1,247 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,262,601, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.



"Some 1,247 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 77 children and 41 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on August 11, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 24 coronavirus-related deaths, 588 hospitalizations, and 1,039 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on Wednesday, August 11.

As many as 2,262,601 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,194,791 have recovered and 53,173 have died since the pandemic began.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (205), Kharkiv region (93), Odesa region (77), Donetsk region (75), and Lviv region (61).

Some 1,122 new coronavirus cases were registered in Ukraine on August 10.