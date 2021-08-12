Sophia Kievskaya National Reserve Did Not Receive Drift Request From Organizers Of Shooting On Sofiyska Square

The Sophia Kievskaya national reserve has not received a drift request from the shooting organizers on Sofiyska Square.

As reported by Censor.NET.

In the Sophia Kievskaya national reserve an official statement was made public, in which it is noted that the management did not provide any approvals for shooting the drift of cars on Sofiyska Square.

It is indicated that in the capital there is a Procedure for organizing and holding non-state mass events of a religious, cultural, educational, sports, entertainment and other nature in Kyiv, approved by the Kyiv City Council on December 19, 2019.

"According to it, permission to hold an event on Sofiyska Square is granted only in case of agreement with the Sophia Kievskaya national reserve in order to prevent a technogenic negative impact on the state of monuments of national importance. The corresponding request from the organizers of the drift shooting has not been received in the National reserve," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police opened criminal proceedings on the fact of an unauthorized advertising shooting with drifting cars on Sofiyska Square in Kyiv.

The prosecutor's office seized the cars involved in the drift.

The Red Bull Ukraine company shooting the commercial on Sofiyska Square asks for forgiveness from the people of Kyiv and promises to return the square to its proper condition.

Rapper Alyona Alyona claims to have drifted as an opinion leader.

The police summoned the rapper for interrogation on August 16.