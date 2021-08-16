Donbas update: Russian mercenaries breach ceasefire three times on Aug 15

Ukraine military reported three ceasefire violations by enemy forces in the Joint Forces Operation zone over the past 24 hours, August 15.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Outside Svitlodarsk, Russia-led armed groups opened fire at Ukrainian Army positions using automatic heavy grenade launchers.

Near Zolote-4, the enemy opened fire with automatic heavy anti-tank grenade launchers and MANPADs, as well as large-caliber machine guns.

Read more: Ukrainian soldier wounded amid eight ceasefire violations by Donbas invaders Aug 11

In the proximity of Katerynivka, the enemy employed automatic heavy grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns, and small arms.

Ukrainian troops returned fire to enemy attacks.

The Ukrainian side to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center reported the ceasefire breaches to the OSCE monitors through the established coordination mechanism.

As of 7:00 Kyiv time on August 16, no new ceasefire violations were reported.