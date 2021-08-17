Five ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine, one soldier killed

Over the past day, August 16, five attacks by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine. A Ukrainian serviceman received a fatal gunshot wound.

"The invaders fired different grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms near Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, hand-held antitank grenade launchers, and small arms – on Ukrainian positions near Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms – outside Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; heavy machine guns and small arms – towards Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk) and near Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk)," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation posted on Facebook.

As of 07:00 on August 17, two ceasefire violations were recorded. The occupiers fired small arms on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Prychepylivka, 120mm mortars – towards Vodiane near Donetsk.

Ukrainian troops fired back in response to the enemy shelling. No casualties have been reported today.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the Russian-occupation troops through the established coordination mechanism.

"Ukrainian troops control the situation in the Joint Forces Operation area, repelling and deterring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," the JFO press center informs.