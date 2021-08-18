Ukraine's vaccination points should operate uninterruptedly on weekends, holidays – PM

Vaccination points against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease should operate uninterruptedly on weekends and holidays, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"It is important that people have the opportunity to vaccinate on weekends and on holidays [...]. Thus, as we discussed with the Health Minister, on weekends and holidays, vaccination points should operate without interruption," he said, opening a government meeting in Wednesday.

"We urge the local authorities to also step up their work," he said.

Read more: Ukraine reports 417 new coronavirus cases

Shmyhal said that Ukraine has reached 1 million vaccinations against COVID-19 weekly.