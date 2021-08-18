Govt allows persons with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to cross border without self-isolation

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allowed persons who have a COVID certificate confirming vaccination with one or more doses of WHO-approved vaccines or recovering from COVID-19 not to self-isolate when crossing the state border.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The government approved relevant amendments to the quarantine resolution with a one-day revision at a session on Wednesday.

Previously, according to the text of the document, in order to freely cross the border, it was necessary to have a document on the full course of vaccination.

The document also amends the annex to the procedure for the formation and use of the COVID certificate, in particular, Janssen/Johnson & Johnson was added to the list of vaccines.