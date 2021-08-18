Defense Ministry's plane waiting in Oman for permit to evacuate Ukrainians, other citizens from Afghanistan

The Il-76MD military transport aircraft, which flew from the military sector of Boryspil airport (Kyiv region) to Kabul (Afghanistan) to evacuate citizens, is at Muscat airport (Sultanate of Oman), according to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Currently, there is no safe corridor for access to the Kabul airport, where the situation remains partially uncontrollable. In addition, a permit has not yet been received for take-off and safe exit from the territory of Afghanistan. Therefore, the Il-76MD aircraft is now at Muscat airport [Sultanate of Oman], where it is waiting for these issues to be resolved and a permit to evacuate," the report says.

Reportedly, more than 150 Ukrainians, their family members and other foreigners expressed a desire to be evacuated from Afghanistan.