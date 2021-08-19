Ukraine reports 1,560 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 1,560 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,270,226, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 1,560 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 90 children and 35 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on August 18, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 32 coronavirus-related deaths, 665 hospitalizations, and 898 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on Wednesday, August 18.

As many as 2,270,226 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,199,118 have recovered, and 53,368 have died since the pandemic began. A total of 11,749,847 PCR tests have been performed.

The largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (245), Kharkiv region (130), Odesa region (105), Ternopil region (87), and Chernivtsi region (82).

Some 1,447 new coronavirus cases were registered in Ukraine on August 17.