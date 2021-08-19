Biden, Zelenskyi to meet on Aug 31 – Kuleba. VIDEO

The meeting of the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Joseph Biden in Washington, will take place on August 31, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"In connection with the extension of the elements of the visit program, the meeting of the heads of state of Ukraine and the United States, Presidents Biden and Zelenskyi, will take place on August 31," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Thursday.

An extended format is provided, as well as a tete-a-tete meeting.

According to Kuleba, Zelenskyi will also visit the state of California.