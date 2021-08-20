Kharkiv Region Police Head Rubel Resigns

Head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region Andrii Rubel has resigned.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"It's time to move on. Almost nine months of intense and effective work with Kharkiv policemen is already a history for me. Thanks to the investigators, operatives, criminologists, prevention for professionalism, endurance, for professional and exhausting work 24/7. Thanks to all police personnel. Thanks to Kharkiv region for their support and desire to change for the better. Together we have done a lot," wrote he.

Rubel did not inform about his new place of work.

