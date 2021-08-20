The vast majority of Ukrainians believe that Crimea should be part of Ukraine in the future.

As reported by Censor.NET.

This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation jointly with the Razumkov Centre Sociological Service, Ukrinform reports.

"The vast majority of Ukrainians (61%) believe that Crimea should be part of Ukraine in the future. This view is shared by the majority of citizens regardless of gender, age, and macro-region of residence," the poll results say.

As noted, the political future of Crimea in Ukraine is seen the least by people aged 60 and over (54%) and residents of eastern Ukraine (47%). Young people aged 18–29 (67%) and residents of western Ukraine (73%) believe in the return of Crimea to Ukraine the most.

Read more: Reznikov advocates deployment of anti-aircraft warfare, U.S. units in Ukraine in response to escalation in occupied Crimea

According to the Democratic Initiatives Foundation, only 6% of Ukrainian citizens believe that Crimea should be a part of the Russian Federation, and 10% believe that Crimea should be an independent state formation.

According to the poll results, 44% of Ukrainians believe that the restoration of Ukraine’s sovereignty over Crimea is unlikely or impossible.