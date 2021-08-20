Kyiv Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen an apolitical event - Zelenska

The Kyiv Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen is an apolitical event and a purely humanitarian forum, and a joint declaration is to be signed at the summit, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"This is a completely apolitical event. This is a humanitarian forum. We want to avoid political issues, firstly, not to enter our territory, and secondly, our goal is really to form a non-political union, one of the few in the world," Zelenska said.

According to her, the summit will be called "Soft power in the new reality" and will begin with a large visionary panel on changes in the world, trends and future opportunities.

At the same time, she noted that the second part of the event will be dedicated to more practical tasks, exchange of experiences, joint projects in the field of health care in the new reality, education, and equal opportunities in the new conditions.

Zelenska said that a declaration should be signed at the summit.

"At the end of the summit, we intend to sign a general declaration on joint efforts in the field of humanitarian policy. It will be an open declaration. It will be physically signed by those who will be present at the summit, and then it will be open to all who want to join," she said.

The Kyiv Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen will take place in Kyiv on August 23, on the eve of Ukraine's Independence Day. The event is organized on the initiative of Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the first ladies of 11 countries, in particular Latvia, Lithuania, Serbia, Lebanon, Israel, Germany, Croatia, Costa Rica, Brazil, the wife of the European Council president and the wife of the Ukrainian president, had confirmed their participation in the summit.