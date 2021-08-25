Kuleba notes Russia's negative reaction to Crimea Platform summit

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called hysterical the reaction of Russian publications to the holding of the constituent summit of the Crimea Platform on 23 August.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I will not draw your attention to the hysterical reactions of Moscow and pro-Russian media resources. It is burning there. In short: Glory to Ukraine!" Kuleba wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that more than 300 publications about the Crimea Platform were published in publications of almost 50 countries of the world from North and Central America to Southeast Asia. "The numbers continue to grow. There are analytical articles and quotes from interviews of foreign leaders who attended the summit in Kyiv. Millions of people in the world have learned about the Crimea Platform," the minister said.

Kuleba also recalled that 46 foreign delegations took part in the summit.