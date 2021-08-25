Yelyzaveta Mereshko wins Ukraine’s first gold medal at 2020 Paralympics. VIDEO

Swimmer Yelyzaveta Mereshko won the first gold medal for Ukraine national team at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

As reported by Censor.NET.

In total, Ukraine team has already won eight medals on the first day of the 2020 Paralympics.

Ukrainian swimmer Anna Honchar took bronze in women’s 50m freestyle.

Maksym Kripak came second in men’s 50 m freestyle. Oleksiy Virchenko got another silver in men’s 100 m butterfly. Swimmer Anton Kol won a silver medal in 100 m backstrokes (S1).

Olena Fedota and Artem Manko won silver medals and Yevheniia Breus took bronze in wheelchair fencing.

At the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Ukraine team won 117 medals (41 gold, 37 silver, and 39 bronze), ranking third in unofficial team standings.