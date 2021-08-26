Five ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, August 25, five ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy launched two attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk), using hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns; grenade machine guns were fired outside Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk); grenade machine guns, hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – towards Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk)," the press center of JFO Headquarters posted on Facebook.

In Luhansk region, an Orlan-10 UAV was spotted flying over the line of contact.

Ukrainian troops fired back in response to the enemy attacks.

No casualties were reported.

Read more: Donbas update: 1 KIA amid 7 enemy attacks

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the Russian-occupation troops through the established coordination mechanism.

As of 07:00 on August 26, no ceasefire violations were recorded.

"Ukrainian soldiers control the situation in the Joint Forces Operation area to repel and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," the JFO Headquarters stressed.