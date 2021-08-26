Academic year in Ukraine to start as usual from Sept 1 - Shmyhal

The educational process in Ukrainian schools will begin on time, from September 1, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The start of the new academic year. It will begin on time, that is, from September 1, and will take place as usual," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Thursday.

The head of government said that today Ukraine is at the green level of anti-epidemic security, the situation remains under control, which allows educational institutions to start operating as usual. At the same time, he stressed that training should take place in compliance with simple epidemic rules. According to Shmyhal, the schools are prepared and they have everything necessary for this.

At the same time, he urged Ukrainian teachers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease COVID-19, since this is an important condition of work that guarantees the safety of teachers and students.

"I urge once again Ukrainian teachers not to neglect their own safety and to get vaccinated. Ukraine has sufficient quantities of safe vaccines from all leading manufacturers," the Prime Minister said.