Soldier wounded amid three ceasefire breaches by enemy forces in Donbas Aug 26

In the Joint Forces Operation zone over the past 24 hours, on August 26, three ceasefire violations by the Russian occupation forces were documented, while a Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in one of the enemy attacks.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

It is noted that near the settlement of Orikhove, the occupiers engaged Ukrainian positions with anti-tank missile systems, and near Avdiivka – fired at the positions of the Ukrainian military using 82-caliber mortars.

In the Novoluhansk area, Russian mercenaries fired small arms.

"As a result of enemy shelling, a Ukrainian serviceman suffered a gunshot wound. The soldier has been evacuated to a medical facility. He is in satisfactory condition," the press service said.

It is noted that the Ukrainian military returned fire to the attacks by Russian occupation forces. The Ukrainian side to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center informed the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission through the established coordination mechanism about the violations by Russian-controlled armed groups.

As of 7:00 Kyiv time on Friday, August 27, no ceasefire violations were reported.

The Ukrainian military is monitoring the situation in the area of ​​the Joint Forces Operation to repel and deter armed aggression of the Russian Federation, the press service of the Armed Forces stressed.